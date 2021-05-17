JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Augustus Calhoun on May 2, 2021, to mother Brandi Barrier and father Kevin Calhoun of West Jefferson.
Augustus was 6 pounds 11.1 ounces and 19.5 inches at birth. He is the little brother of two sisters, Bella and Emma Calhoun.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Olivia June Eldreth to mother Courtney Eldreth and father Marcus Eldreth, of West Jefferson, on May 4, 2021.
Olivia was 4 pounds 15 ounces and 19 inches at birth. She is the granddaughter of Keith Eldreth, Jessica Hamby and Robert and Missi Rash. She is the little sister of Emma Eldreth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.