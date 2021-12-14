JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Memphis Reid Bare on Dec. 3 to mother Jessica D. Prevette and father Michael D. Bare of Alleghany.
Memphis was 8 pounds, 1 ounce and 21 inches long at birth. He is the brother of Marisa, Braylnn and Brandon Bare and Brison and Brianna Prevette.
