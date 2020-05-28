JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Ellie Mae Lambert to mother Natasha Lambert and Michael Lambert, of Fleetwood, Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Ellie was 7 pounds, 9.3 ounces and 19 inches at birth. She is the little sister of Charles.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact web@mountaintimes.com.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
To continue reading, please purchase a subscription. Already a subscriber but having difficulty logging in? Please contact web@mountaintimes.com.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This service allows you access to our paid content for the duration of your subscription.
Questions? Please contact web@mountaintimes.com or 828-264-6397.
Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 74F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: May 28, 2020 @ 2:44 pm
JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Ellie Mae Lambert to mother Natasha Lambert and Michael Lambert, of Fleetwood, Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Ellie was 7 pounds, 9.3 ounces and 19 inches at birth. She is the little sister of Charles.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.