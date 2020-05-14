JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Jacob Alexander Marroquin to mother Whitney Marroquin and father Moises Marroquin, of Lansing, Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Jacob was 5 pounds, 12 ounces and 17 inches at birth. He is the little brother of Jada, Mario and Layla, and the grandson of Lester Pennington, Lesley Hattey and Edna Eldreth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.