JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Anna Ruth Johnson to mother Kristen Johnson and father Brandon Johnson, of Grassy Creek, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
Anna was 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 19 inches at birth. She is the little sister of Ruby and Ella, and the granddaughter of Allen and Tammy Huffman and Tom and Anita Johnson.
