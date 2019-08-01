JEFFERSON — Baby girl Amaia Morales-Ruiz was birthed into the world by mother Judith Gabriela Ruiz-Garcia and father Antonio De Jesus Morales-Ramirez of Sparta at Ashe Memorial Hospital Friday, July 26.
Baby Amaia was 8 pounds, 4 ounces and 16 inches at birth. She is the little sister of Mailen Castro-Ruiz and Antonio De Jesus Morales-Ruiz Jr.
