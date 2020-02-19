JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Kaisley Rose Riegler to mother Kinsey Roten and father Nicholas Riegler, of West Jefferson, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.
Kaisley was 5 pounds, 9.9 ounces and 19-and-a-half inches at birth. She is the granddaughter or Tim and Diane Roten and Harry and Kathy Riegler.
