JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Josias Gael Ramirez Perez to mother Gladys Rosemary Perez Ramos and father Adelio Rudencio Ramirez Ramos, of Jefferson, Monday, Feb. 3.
Josias was 7 pounds and 18.5 inches at birth. He is the grandson of Virginia Ramos Hernandez, Juventino Perez Sitalan, Florinder Ramos Ramos and Adelio Ramirez Martin.
