JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Aydin John Lee Farrington to mother Keonna Stansberry and father Cody Farrington Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Aydin was 4 pounds, 14.1 ounces and 18-and-three-quarter inches at birth. He is the little brother of Kayce Farrington.
(0) comments
