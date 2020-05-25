JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Noellia Kimber Ann to mother Geneveave Miles and father James Utley, of Crumpler, Wednesday, May 20, 2020.
Noellia was 5 pounds, 6 ounces and 19 inches at birth.
Updated: May 25, 2020 @ 7:09 pm
