JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Azalea Marie Rodriguez to mother Krystal Shepherd and father David Rodriguez II, of Jefferson, Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020.
Azalea was 7 pounds, 5.6 ounces and 20 inches at birth. She is the granddaughter of Ronda and Danny Lawrence, Gary Bailey and Lyzette Rod, and the little sister of Zackarie, Dahlia and Alexandria.
