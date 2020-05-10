JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Jaxson Riley Hamm to mother Brittany Eldreth and father Phillip Hamm, of Crumpler, Friday, May 1, 2020.
Jaxson was 9 pounds, 5.3 ounces and 21-and-a-half inches at birth. He is the litte brother of Serria, Lucas, Andrew, Brooklynn, Steven and Bradley; and the grandson of Anna and Walter Hamm, Paula Rhymer and Gary Eldreth.
