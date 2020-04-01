JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Rosemary Grace Luther to mother Kimberly and father Tracy Luther Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Rosemary was 5 pounds, 9 ounces and 19 inches at birth. She is the little sister of Daniel and Emily Luther, and the granddaughter of Shelby Pennell, Willa Luther and Raymond Taylor.
