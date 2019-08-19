JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby boy Mateo Emmanuel Barcenas to mother Blanca Castillo and father Jose Anotonio Barcenas of West Jefferson Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Baby Mateo was 6 pounds, 4.2 ounces and 19 inches at birth. He is the brother of Adela, Leyla, Luna, Angel and Israel Barcenas.
Young Miguel Angel Soto III was born to mother Rebekah L. Skewes and father Miguel Angel Soto II, of Boone, at Ashe Memorial Hospital Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Baby Miguel was 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches at birth. He is the little brother of Kairi Soto, and the grandson of Ryan and Samantha Skewes, Jessica Hanken and Dennis Grogan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.