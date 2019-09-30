JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Jose Gabriel Jimenez to mother Maria Barrientos and father Jose Jimenez, of Sparta, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Jose was 7 pounds, 1.1 ounces and 19 inches at birth. He is the little brother of Miguel and Francis, and the grandson of Daicy Gallardo, Leonor Villanueva and Ney Barrientos.
Kayson Wade Miller was born to Dakota Miller and Andriea Villarruel, of West Jefferson, at Ashe Memorial Hospital Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
Kayson was 7 pounds, 12.2 ounces and 19 inches at birth. He is the grandson or Rhonda Carpenter and Donnie and Kim Miller.
