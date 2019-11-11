JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Leilani Marie Alley to mother Kimberly Marshall and father James Alley, of Jefferson, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019.
Leilani was 5 pounds, 5-and-a-half ounces and 18-and-a-half inches at birth. She is the little sister of Gatade Hale, and the granddaughter of Katherine Amy and Cathy and Gary Zsolczai.
Elijah Cade Hodgson was delivered to Paul and Jessica Hodgson of West Jefferson at Wake Forest Baptist Health Center on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.
