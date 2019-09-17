JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby girl Maialen Nazareth Olvera to mother Blanca Olvera of West Jefferson Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Baby Maialen was 7 pounds, 1.5 ounces and 21 inches at birth. She is the little sister of Maikey and Wendy, and the granddaughter of Blanca Galicia, Jose Olvera and Frances Rowell.
Mia Cheyenne Miller was born to mother Tina Miller and father Daniel Miller, of West Jefferson, at Ashe Memorial Hospital Aug. 27, 2019.
Baby Mia was 8 pounds, 10.1 ounces and 21 inches at birth. She is the sister of Dixie Miller.
Jayde Rayne Eskey was born to mother Tiffany Chatham and father Nathan Eskey, of Lansing, at Ashe Memorial Hospital Aug. 9, 2019.
Baby Jayde was 5 pounds, 5 ounces and 19 inches at birth. She is the sister of Alexis Eskey, and the granddaughter of Juanita and Tim Walden.
