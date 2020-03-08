JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Waylynn Ray Patrick to mother Rachel Cruey and father Alex Patrick, of Jefferson, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Waylynn was 9 pounds, 5.9 ounces and 22-and-a-half inches at birth. He is the brother of Easton Patrick and the grandson of Angie Combs, Bill Patrick and Tim and Valarie Cruey.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Kaleb Lara to mother Nancy Guevara and father Sergio Lara, of Sparta, Thursday, March 5, 2020.
Kaleb was 7 pounds, 14.8 ounces and 21-and-a-half inches at birth.
