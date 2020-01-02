JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Harper Grace Dougherty to mother Danielle Dougherty and father Paul Dougherty, of Warrensville, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Harper was 8 pounds, 11.8 ounces and 19-and-a-half inches at birth. She is the little sister of Benjamin and Carson, and the granddaughter of Danny and Pam Day and Gary and Annette Dougherty.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Jase Harrison to mother Kacie Sebastian and father Matthew Sebastian, of Laurel Springs, Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
Jase was 9 pounds, 14.9 ounces and 21 inches at birth. He is the little brother of Carter, and the grandson of Darlene Sells, Anthony Greer and Kathy and Jimmy Sebastian.
