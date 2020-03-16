JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Hunter D. Loggins to mother Kaila Moretz and father Jeremy Loggins, of Lansing, Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Hunter was 8 pounds, 6.3 ounces and 21 inches at birth. He is the younger sister of Britney Hurley and the grandson of Bob and Jane Moretz.
