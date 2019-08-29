JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby girl Abigail Rose Osbourne to mother Sabrina Osborne and father Ricky Osborne of Todd Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019.
Baby Abigail was 8 pounds, 15 ounces and 21 inches at birth. She is the sister of Mikayla, and the granddaughter of Ricky Osborne, Shannon Thompson and Lisa and Johnny Farmer.
Gracelyn L. Crabb was born to father Anthony Crabb and mother Noemi Guzman, of Jefferson, at Ashe Memorial Hospital Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Baby Gracelyn was 7 pounds, 14.8 ounces and 19 inches at birth. She is the sister of Adalyn Guzman and the granddaughter of Jose and Barbra Guzman.
Adalee Jane Eller was born to Kayla and Andy Eller, of Jefferson, at Ashe Memorial Hospital Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Baby Adalee was 7 pounds, 15.8 ounces and 19 inches at birth. She is the sister of Mia and Madison Eller.
