JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Kyah Grace McGrady to mother Caitlin McGrady and father Seth McGrady, of West Jefferson, Jan. 22, 2021.
Kyah was 7 pounds, 12.1 ounces and 20.5 inches at birth. She is the granddaughter of Lindsay and Sharon McGrady and Michael and Yolanda Bailey.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Piper Rain Roland to mother Jadi Roland and father Malcolm Roland, of Lansing, Jan. 25, 2021.
Piper was 6 pounds, 11 ounces and 21 inches at birth. She is the granddaughter of Renee Mahaffey and Missy Roland, and the little sister of Kaylee and Alijah.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Cylas Jones to mother Kinsey Jones and father Cody Jones of Lansing, Jan. 23, 2021.
Cylas was 8 pounds, 8.9 ounces and 20.5 inches at birth. He is the grandson of Charles and Karen Carpenter, Gregory and Melanie Jones and the little brother of Carter.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Preslee Dean Smith to mother Amanda G. Brightwell and father Curtis D. Smith of Crumpler, Feb. 8, 2021.
Preslee was 6 pounds, 11.7 ounces and 19 inches at birth. He is the grandson of Russell Brightwell, Debra Clay, Melvin and Josephine Smith and the little brother of Curtis.
