JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Colton Allen McNeill to mother Laura McNeill and father Allen McNeill, of Fleetwood, Thursday, Jan. 19.
Colton was 8 punds, 5.7 ounces and 13 inches at birth. He is the little brother of Delaney, Vail and Cora, and the grandson of Benny and Rit McNeill and Delores Hedrick.
