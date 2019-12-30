JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Josephine Noelle Hankins to mother Elizabeth and father David Hankins, of West Jefferson, Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
Josephine was 6 pounds, 7 ounces and 18-and-a-quarter inches at birth. She is the little sister of Katherine, Matthew, Grace, Abigail, Lillian, Hannah and Oliver, and the granddaughter of Tom and Roase Johnson and Daniel and Marylou Hankins.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Haisley Mae Huff to mother Keelie Huffman and father Justin Huff, of Lansing, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
Haisley was 5 pounds, 8.4 ounces and 18-and-a-half inches at birth. She is the little sister of Chasin and Channing, and the granddaughter of Anthony Huffman, Shelia Godfrey, Jimmy Godfrey, Christy Huffman, Shereye Huff, Alta and Glenn Davis and Cathey and Jerry Huffman.
