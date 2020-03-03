JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Gloria Michelle Hernandez to mother Vanessa Sluder and father Juan Hernandez, of Jefferson, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
Gloria was 6 pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches at birth. She is the granddaughter of Angela Gentry and Ronnie Sluder.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Grace Nicole Brosius to mother Emma Holman and father Jordan Brosius, of Lansing, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Grace was 8 pounds, 7.2 ounces and 19-and-a-half inches at birth. She is the granddaughter of Brandon Holman.
