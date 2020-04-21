JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Caleb Patriao Flores to mother Shaira Isamar Flores and father Onesimo Patriao Flores, of Sparta, Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Caleb was 8 pounds, 4.4 ounces and 21 inches at birth. He is the little brother of Steven and Jose.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Walter Worth Hamm to mother Betty Hamm and father Austin Grooms, of Lansing, Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Walter was 8 pounds, 11 ounces and 21.5 inches at birth. He is the grandson of Diana Hamm, Tisha Thomas and Troy Thomas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.