JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Grayson Antonio Holdaway to mother Deanna Loper and father Antonio Holdaway, of West Jefferson, Dec. 11, 2020.
Grayson was 7 pounds, 6.4 ounces and 19 inches at birth. He is the grandson of Deanne and Karl Loper, Lynne and James Holdaway, and the little brother of Jackson and Brooklyn.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Brooks Wallace Miller to mother Katie Miller and father Josh Miller, of West Jefferson, Dec. 19, 2020.
Brooks was 5 pounds, 13 ounces and 18 inches at birth. He is the grandson of Vic and Kathy Gammons, Dianne Wallace Miller and Butch Miller.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Oliver Samuel Miller to mother Katie Miller and father Josh Miller, of West Jefferson, Dec. 19, 2020.
Oliver was 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 18.5 inches at birth. He is the grandson of Vic and Kathy Gammons, Dianne Wallace Miller and Butch Miller.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Parker Bryant McMillan to mother Megan Marie Revels and Ezekiel McMillan, of West Jefferson, Dec. 28, 2020.
Parker was 7 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches at birth. He is the grandson of Suzanne Revels and Angela McMillan.
Ashe Memorial Hospital delivered baby Benjamin Max Montenegro to mother Morgan Roland and father Nate Montenegro, of Warrensville, Dec. 30, 2020.
Benjamin was 7 pounds, 4.6 ounces and 18.5 inches at birth. He is the grandson of Randy and Angie Roland, and the little brother of Camilla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.