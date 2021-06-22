ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Chamber of Commerce has announced a special concert, titled Ashe Bash, to take place on July 9 in the parking lot of the courthouse grounds in Jefferson.
The featured band is Scythian, a Celtic rock band from the Washington DC area. Future details on the concert and band are to come.
No alcoholic beverages and no pets are allowed on site.
For more information, watch a quick video on the band at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umA-38WJFas or visit www.ashechamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.