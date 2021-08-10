WEST JEFFERSON — The Corey Anne Celebration of Women in the Arts is hosted at Florence Thomas Art School Aug. 4-31. This annual event is designed to celebrate and remember Corey Anne Considine’s life by examining the influence of women in the arts and supporting young female artists.
The monthlong exhibition features works by the selected artists for the 2021 celebration which include: Toni Carlton, Lori Hill, Whitney Landwehrmann, and Cheryl Williams. Visitors can come to Florence Thomas Art School on Friday, Aug. 13 for the opening reception for the exhibition from 5-7:30 p.m. Regular gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Toni Carlton is a multimedia artist, owner, director and curator of Carlton Gallery for over 30 years. A graduate of Appalachian State University with a degree in Fine Art as well as Industrial Technology and a Business minor, her artwork has developed over the years in various media from fiber-arts to mixed media paintings.
Lori Hill lives in Boone, where she has raised her four children. Hill has more than 30 years of art education experience and exhibits her work at Carlton Gallery and other local venues. Lori serves on the board of the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and is a member of the Watauga County Arts Council.
Whitney Stuart Landwehrmann is a painter that dabbles in both realism and surrealism. Raised in Ashe County, Landwehrmann calls the Blue Ridge Mountains home like many generations of her family before her. Though she has a degree in chemistry Whitney has chosen to pursue her passion for art and has become an accomplished painter and muralist.
Cheryl Williams is originally from Southern Pines, and it was there that she learned the art of pottery. While attending Sandhills Community College in 1985, she found herself in the Art Department and saw the magic of wheel thrown clay. Williams was hooked, and she received a degree in Fine Arts with a major in Ceramics.
A symposium featuring exhibiting artist talks, Keynote Speaker Toni Carlton, and contributing writer Sandy Lassen will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. The school invites you to tune in virtually this year to enjoy the symposium from the comfort of your home. For more details on how to do so, please visit Florence Thomas Art School’s website.
This event is sponsored by the Corey Anne Fund.
This event is hosted by the Florence Thomas Art School, a 501 © (3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing resources for instruction, exhibition and experiences in the fine arts and heritage crafts for Ashe County and the region. For more information contact Florence Thomas Art School at (336) 846-3827 or visit their website www.FlorenceArtSchool.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.