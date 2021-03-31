ASHE COUNTY — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to fluctuate, Group 5, anyone older than the age of 16, has become eligible for the vaccination. AppHealthCare has removed their interest form on their website and replaced it with a scheduling portal.
Anyone in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga who are interested can find available appointments at apphealthcare.com.
“We are excited to open vaccine appointments to all individuals in Groups 1 through 5 as long as they meet age requirements for the vaccine — Pfizer for 16 and 17 year olds and all other approved vaccines for 18 years and older," said Health Director of AppHealthCare Jennifer Greene. "If you are in earlier groups and would like your vaccine, we continue to have vaccine available for you. Since we have opened up eligibility, anyone can schedule an appointment with us online at AppHealthCare.com or by calling us at (828) 795-1970. We will continue to add appointments to our website so be sure to check back often. I know people may have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and we want you to have answers. Please, take time to educate yourself by asking your healthcare provider, or going to reputable places online like CDC or NC DHHS, or call our AppHealthCare call center to get factual information because there is a lot of information out there that just is not true."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.