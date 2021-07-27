LANSING — The Ashe County Democratic Party, along with members, local residents and special guests, filled the seats of the barn at the Lansing Creeper Trail Park on Friday, July 23, in celebration of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
This annual dinner put on by the party has become a staple in Ashe County, around 71 people attending this year alone. It consists of a catered dinner, this year from Kristin’s Hook’d on Smoke, speeches from the party president and special guests and an all-around social for the party’s members.
To begin the dinner, party president Ralph Sorrell opened up with a few words on FDR.
“At the height of the great depression, Franklin D. Roosevelt was elected president and implemented the new deal which included social security, bank deposit insurance, established ledger laws such as minimum wage and an average 44 hour work week. There is so much more he has done as president and I could go on for hours and still not cover everything. Roosevelt recognized that everyone had skills and talents that contribute to a vibrant society and need to be employed.” said Sorrell.
“Here we are, 2021, still dealing with a worldwide pandemic that has seen the biggest help in economic setback the world has seen since the great depression. Now with our new president, we’re back to doing things to help average Americans get back to work and thrive. FDR would be proud, after all his second bill of rights included the right to earn enough to provide adequate food, clothing and recreation and he right for every family to have a decent home,” Sorrell said.
To continue, Sorrell then presented the inaugural FDR award which honors some of the “old guard” who have not only worked to grow the party, but Ashe County itself.
Delmus Parker was honored as the first recipient of the award. Parker is a lifelong educator after earning his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Appalachian State University. He became a public school teacher in elementary, middle and high school, finding himself at Millers Creek Middle School for a good share of his career. Parker is also listed on the “who’s who” in American politics.
Parker was the Ashe Party chair for most of the ‘90s and ran for Congress in the 10th district in 2000. Currently, Parker sits as the vice chair for the Democratic party in Forsyth.
As a part of the award, the party donated $100 to the organization of Parker’s choice, which was the Ashe Historical Society.
“I deeply appreciate the honor you’ve given me here tonight,” said Parker. “I don’t know that I’m deserving of it, but I do appreciate it dearly.”
Parker went on to tell stories from when he was a kid, living during Roosevelt’s presidency. He also stated that the world we’re living in is requiring mankind’s help.
“This generation has a rendezvous with destiny. We’re at the tipping point. Climate change, the condition of our planet, racism, militarism. All these things are confronting us today and we can’t hide from them. We need to stand up to be good examples for other nations in the world.
“FDR cast a long shadow over this country. He couldn’t lift himself up out of a wheel chair: he lifted up a whole nation. He made us secure. These are some of the reasons in why I started again with the FDR dinners.”
Sorrell the introduced the keynote speaker for the night, NC House Representative Brian Turner.
“You can’t drive up here to Ashe County without seeing the good works of FDR,” Turner said. “WPA, the Blue Ridge Parkway, the roads and the bridges. You can’t miss the change he implemented on the way the world works. America invested in itself and it lifted millions out of poverty. It set the foundation to make this nation great.
“We need to think about tearing down those fences that prevent equitable opportunity for our citizens. We can’t have a fully functioning society and economy unless we have equitable opportunity. We can’t have a system that works when you can’t take a job because you can’t afford child care. We need to make sure we have a system where people aren’t afraid to follow their dreams and passions. There is so much potential in us and this country, we just need the political will to use it.”
