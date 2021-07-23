WEST JEFFERSON — The Saloon Studios Live 2021 outdoor concert series continues with Taylon Hope and Special Guest, Alex Key and the Locksmiths, on their festival stage, Saturday, July 31.
Taylon Hope is a singer/songwriter/musician originally from West Jefferson, NC, who now makes her home in Music City, Nashville, TN. She began singing at the young age of four years old and music has been her passion ever since. Hope has performed all over the U.S. and is the recipient of many country music awards and nominations.
Alex Key is a country singer, songwriter, and Nashville recording artist based out of Wilkesboro, NC. He performs with his band, “The Locksmiths,” all over the east coast. Key's songwriting has been acclaimed by many including legendary Grammy award-winning songwriter, Jim Lauderdale (King Of Broken hearts- George Strait.)
Information on the performers can be found at taylonhopemusic.com and alexkeyandlocksmiths.wixsite.com
Purchase advance tickets online at https://saloonstudioslive.com/shows/. ($30 GA and $50 VIP)
Saloon Studios Live hosts several events throughout the year, from 19th-century-themed events with cattle rustlers, jailbreaks, Civil War presentations, gunfights, weaving and blacksmith demonstrations to musical festivals, classic rock legend concerts and band competitions in an array of music genres such as rock, jazz, country, bluegrass and Americana
Saloon Studios Live is located at 313 Old West Road in West Jefferson, off Mulatto Mountain Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.