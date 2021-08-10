WEST JEFFERSON — What could be better than an evening in the mountains where the weather is cool, the people are friendly and artistic talent is abundant? Gallery Crawl in downtown West Jefferson is the place to be for all three. The Ashe County Arts Council will again sponsor Gallery Crawl on Aug. 13 from 5-7:30 p.m. Crawlers are invited to stroll the streets, visit the galleries, view the downtown murals and take advantage of the downtown restaurants.
Crawlers will enjoy an eclectic group of shops, galleries and studios. Galleries participating include: Ashe Arts Center, Designers Touch by Lauren Design Studio and Gallery, Florence Thomas Art School, Great Southern Gothic, Naked Creek Farmcy, and Originals Only Gallery
For the August Gallery Crawl, the Ashe Arts Center will present the Brothers Shoemaker exhibit. Stephen and David Shoemaker have created a beautiful exhibit with artwork in oils, acrylics and watercolor. The subjects are varied with attention to detail and color. There will be an opening reception with light refreshments during the Gallery Crawl.
During Gallery Crawl Florence Thomas Arts School will feature the opening of the 2021 Corey Anne Celebration of Women in the Arts which features artists Toni Carlton, Lori Hill, Whitney Landwehrmann, and Cheryl Williams. This annual event is designed to remember Corey Anne Considine’s life by celebrating women and their influence in the arts.
A Designers Touch by Lauren will feature three artists, Stephen Moore Fine Art, Sallie J Woodring Photography and Cindy Willman Fine Art. The gallery will have light refreshments and will feature Ms. Willman On the Easel during the crawl
Gallery Crawl is a free event and is sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council.
For more information, please call (336) 846-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org.
