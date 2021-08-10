ASHE COUNTY — The 31st annual Blue Ridge Brutal Bike Ride is scheduled for Saturday, August 21, 2021, in Ashe County. The ride offers options of 56-mile, 72-mile, and 102-mile routes – all including scenic stretches on the Blue Ridge Parkway. In previous years, the Brutal had nearly 400 participants, 90 percent of whom were visitors to the Ashe County area. As a result, the economic impact of the ride on the local economy is over $100,000 spent in local restaurants and businesses by visiting riders and their families.
The 2021 Blue Ridge Brutal is being organized and held by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce. Previously, the Blue Ridge Brutal has been organized by and served as a fundraiser for the Ashe County Civic Center. “The committee that has organized the event in the past has been such a tremendous support during this transition and has shared their expertise with the Chamber as it takes on the responsibility for the ride going forward,” said Ashe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kitty Honeycutt.
The Chamber will designate the funds raised from the ride for the Ashe Advantage Project to support its scholarship program benefiting local high school students, as well as still providing support for the Civic Center. Given the strong economic impact of the ride on area businesses, the Brutal is well-matched to the Chamber’s mission of driving local commerce and tourism. Having a strong membership, the Chamber is also grateful to have the help of many volunteers prior to and on the day of the Brutal. If you are interested in serving as a volunteer, please call the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce at (336) 846-9550 or visit www.blueridgebrutal.org. The Chamber hopes that all will join them in celebrating these dedicated athletes as they ride, supplementing our local economy at the same time.
