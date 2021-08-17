JEFFERSON — The town of Jefferson and the Jefferson aldermen announced that Charity Shatley will be the new town manager.
Shatley is a native of Ashe County, graduate of Ashe County High School, Appalachian State University with a degree in business administration and marketing, and Gardner-Webb College, MBA.
“I am an Ashe County native, raised along the South Fork of the New River,” said Shatley. “I attended and graduated from Appalachian State University, where I studied marketing from the Walker College of Business. I was previously working with SkyLine SkyBest as an Outside Business Sales Executive in which I gained an incredible amount of insight and knowledge about our area in terms of commerce, economic development and infrastructure. I have a great passion for the High Country in preserving and nurturing what makes our home so special. My goal is to ensure that taxpayer money is being handled with the utmost respect and integrity.”
Shatley’s first official day was Monday, Aug. 16, and she said she is very excited to take on the reins in her new position.
“I am honored to be chosen as our county seat’s new town manager, and am deeply appreciative to the board of aldermen for giving me this tremendous opportunity,” Shatley said. “I look forward to working with our community members and partners to help advance the town’s economic future and continue to provide key services to residents, businesses, local government and anchor institutions while promoting and preserving Jefferson’s rich historical traditions. I am extremely grateful to our interim town manager, Dan McMillan, also the former county manager, for helping me through my transition into this new role.”
McMillan served as the interim town manager for a few months before Shatley’s arrival. He said he is more than thankful for the time he had with the town.
“My service as interim town manager for the town of Jefferson has been a very humbling experience,” said McMillan. “I feel very honored to have helped the mayor and aldermen in their diligent obligations for Jefferson and the citizens. The relationship that I have felt working along side the dedicated men and women of the town was truly a pleasure. The town is truly blessed to have the dedication shown by its employees, elected mayor and aldermen. I feel that the candidate they chose for Manager will have the ability to lead the town in a positive direction now and in the future. I commend their action and service to the citizens of Jefferson.”
Shatley’s pay grade will start according to the town of Jefferson Grade 26, step 1, which equates to $68,911.00, according to McMillan.
For more information on the town, visit https://www.townofjefferson.org/ or call the office at (336) 846-9368.
