JEFFERSON — Ashe Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Emergency Department nurse Kina Jones and Surgical Day Care nurse Kelly Sheets have been named 2021 Great 100 Nurses.
The Great 100 recognizes and honors registered nurses in North Carolina for their commitment to excellence and promoting a positive image of the nursing profession. Jones and Sheets are the only two nurses from our region to have been selected for this year’s honor.
"The Great 100 is a prestigious honor, and we are thrilled to have two of our nurses recognized for this award," said Brian Yates, chief executive officer for Ashe Memorial Hospital. "Kina Jones and Kelly Sheets are exemplary nurses who consistently go above and beyond for their patients, colleagues and our community. We are grateful for all that they continue to do for AMH and hope you will join us in congratulating them on their well-deserved honor."
Nurses are nominated by the hospital and chosen for the Great 100 based on several criteria, including their integrity, commitment to their patients and colleagues, contributions to the nursing profession and mentorship of others. This special recognition is only given to 100 nurses throughout the state each year.
“We are proud to have two very deserving nurses receive this honor at AMH,” said JoAnn Smith, chief nursing officer for Ashe Memorial Hospital. “Kina and Kelly are both role models for others either seeking to enter the nursing profession or for those who are currently working as nurses. We celebrate with Kina and Kelly their accomplishments and this award.”
Often described as the face and reputation of Ashe Memorial Hospital, Jones has been a valued member of the emergency department since 1979. During her time at Ashe Memorial Hospital, the Ashe County native has never missed a shift and continually sets a positive example for others to follow.
“To be nominated by the hospital and those you work with daily means something very special,” Jones said. “I am blessed to work with a great staff that works each day to provide excellent care to our patients. Working as a team makes all the difference in the care the patients receive and provides an environment which encourages staff to want to work at Ashe Memorial.
“I have worked here for 42 years and to say that means that I have loved what I do,” Jones added. “I take joy in seeing staff grow and becoming the best they can be. I think we are blessed to still strive to provide a family atmosphere for the community. I have not seen this at many other facilities.”
Jones holds ASLS, PALS, ACLS and trauma nurse curriculum course advanced education, which she uses not only to provide best-practice care but also to aid and support team members in their professional growth. In addition to her role as an emergency department nurse, Jones is also a member of the nurse leadership council, volunteers at Ashe County High School and AppHealthCare and serves as a mentor for incoming nurses.
Sheets has been a valued member of the AMH team for 28 years. A self-described hands-on care nurse, it’s not uncommon for Sheets to spend time talking with her patients about their health goals, and while nursing them through their procedures, providing education as well.
“Of all the millions of wonderful nurses out there, that do far more than me, I was totally shocked,” Sheets said of receiving the honor. “ALL nurses work so very hard and put so much of themselves, their time, energy, and Love into what they do, which makes me feel so undeserving. However, I am grateful and feel so blessed for this recognition from my fellow peers.
“This honor means a lot to me because nurses, so much of the time, are the unseen heroes that go unrecognized,” Sheets added. “This blesses my heart to know that someone thought enough of me and my work to acknowledge our profession as a whole and the hard work that we do.”
In her role, Sheets, who holds certifications in PALS and ACLS and previously held ONS and EMT certifications, is continually learning new ways to help grow her department and further educate her team members. She also is cross-trained in the Imaging Department and can often be found assisting other team members in different departments.
In addition, Sheets serves on the Nursing Shared Governance Committee to assist with the development and advancement of nursing within the hospital and also serves as a clinical site instructor for new nursing students in both ADN and BSN programs.
Jones and Sheets will both be recognized for their accomplishments during the 33rd Annual NC Great 100 Gala on October 9, 2021, at the Greenville Convention Center.
About Ashe Memorial Hospital
For nearly 80 years, Ashe Memorial Hospital’s dedicated team of board certified physicians, nurses and staff members have provided the highest quality medical care available to the people of Ashe County and the surrounding Blue Ridge Mountains. Ashe Memorial Hospital offers a wide variety of emergency, elective, rehabilitation and preventative health services.
Founded in 1941, Ashe Memorial Hospital is a fully accredited 25 bed critical hospital located in Jefferson, N.C. For more information, please visit ashememorial.org or call (336) 846-7101.
