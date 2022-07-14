watson family reunion

The Watson Family Reunion will take place on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at the Deep Gap Fire Department. 

 Photo submitted

DEEP GAP — The Watson family would like to invite all of their relatives to the Watson Family Reunion on Aug. 6.

The reunion will begin at 11 a.m. and will take place at the Deep Gap Fire Department.

Ice, plates, flatware and napkins will be provided. Please bring a covered dish and a drink to share.

Food, dun, door prizes, fellowship, family photos and storytelling will all be a part of the event.

For more information, contact Roy Watson at (336) 877-7482 or Jack Watson at (336) 846-1221.

