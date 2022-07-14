Watson Family Reunion to take place on Aug. 6 Staff Report Jul 14, 2022 Jul 14, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Watson Family Reunion will take place on Aug. 6 at 11 a.m. at the Deep Gap Fire Department. Photo submitted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DEEP GAP — The Watson family would like to invite all of their relatives to the Watson Family Reunion on Aug. 6.The reunion will begin at 11 a.m. and will take place at the Deep Gap Fire Department.Ice, plates, flatware and napkins will be provided. Please bring a covered dish and a drink to share.Food, dun, door prizes, fellowship, family photos and storytelling will all be a part of the event.For more information, contact Roy Watson at (336) 877-7482 or Jack Watson at (336) 846-1221. Trending Recipe Videos Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Recommended for you Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Napkin Flatware Catering Photo Drink Storytelling Fellowship Roy Watson × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Ashe Post and Times Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Now Former New River State Park Ranger named superintendent at Rendezvous Mountain LifeStore announces renovation plans for support center Ashe County arrest reports Ashe Chamber welcomes High Country Performing Arts Academy to West Jefferson Group marches through West Jefferson in support of reproductive rights Latest e-Edition Ashe Post and Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
