WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College (WCC) and Appalachian State University have announced a new 3 + 1 Nursing articulation agreement, which will provide a great transfer opportunity for our nursing students.
“This program with Wilkes Community College is particularly valuable as we seek to elevate the future of health care in our state,” said App State Chancellor Sheri Everts. “Partnerships like this one are opening the doors to a four-year degree for students in rural areas while also helping meet critical workforce demands in North Carolina.”
Through this new agreement, students who complete their Associate Degree in Nursing at Wilkes and seek to obtain their Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Appalachian State will be able to complete three years at WCC and their final year at Appalachian, thus having an affordable option to complete their baccalaureate degree.
WCC President Dr. Jeff Cox stated, “We are pleased to partner with Appalachian State to provide this innovative 3 + 1 agreement for our nursing students. This partnership not only paves the way for increased access to their bachelor’s degree program through clear curriculum mapping, but it also saves our students money since they only have to pay the university tuition for one year instead of two.”
Eligibility requirements include maintaining a grade of “C” or better in all classes, a minimum of 2.50 GPA, and completion of the Associate Degree in Nursing from WCC.
WCC VP of Instruction, Dr. Yolanda Wilson stated, “We are proud to be a collaborative educational partner with Appalachian State and work together to identify opportunities for our students to complete degrees at both institutions in a clear, streamlined pathway. This 3 + 1 agreement offers online flexibility in the fourth year and honors the strong foundation our students receive through our stellar nursing program.”
For more information about the program, please contact WCC Director of Nursing, Emily Orr at edorr738@wilkescc.edu or (336) 838-6573.
