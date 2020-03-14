RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday announced an executive order closing public schools for at least two weeks beginning March 16.
Cooper’s order also mandates the cancellation of events of 100 people or more, because Cooper said venues were not heeding guidance recommending this.
The following statement was issued by Mark Jewell, President of the North Carolina Association of Educators on March 14 regarding the temporary closure of NC K-12 public schools:
“We appreciate Governor Cooper’s careful consideration of all the impacts a statewide closure of our public school system would have on educators, students, parents, and the wider community. Ultimately, we think this is the correct decision, and we thank him for acting decisively in the best interest of everyone involved.”
An official statement has not been released by Ashe County Schools at this time, but Superintendent Phyllis Yates will be sending out a phone call to parents and students with further details.
Yates said a conference call will be held between all district superintendents and North Carolina State Superintendent Mark Johnson tomorrow afternoon.
She is unsure at this time about the protocol set by the NC Department of Public Instruction for staff.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
