RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Saturday announced an executive order closing public schools for at least two weeks beginning March 16.
Cooper’s order also mandates the cancellation of events of 100 people or more, because Cooper said venues were not heeding guidance recommending this.
The following statement was issued by Mark Jewell, President of the North Carolina Association of Educators on March 14 regarding the temporary closure of NC K-12 public schools:
“We appreciate Governor Cooper’s careful consideration of all the impacts a statewide closure of our public school system would have on educators, students, parents, and the wider community. Ultimately, we think this is the correct decision, and we thank him for acting decisively in the best interest of everyone involved.”
The following statement from Superintendent Phyllis Yates was made available on the homepage of the Ashe County Schools website on March 14.
"Governor Roy Cooper announced this afternoon at 4:30 that all NC schools are closed for students beginning Monday, March 16 thru March 30. The State Superintendent is having a conference call tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 to give more directions. Hopefully, he will answer all our questions, particularly as it relates to our employees. I will be back in touch with everyone late tomorrow afternoon."
Yates will be communicating any further updates via phone calls to parents and students.
Ashe Post & Times will provide updates for this story as they are made available.
