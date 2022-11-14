BLOWING ROCK - Appalachian Ski Mtn is excited to introduce North Carolina’s first RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) Ticketing system for the 2022-23 season, which will provide guests with a more streamlined and convenient skiing and riding experience.
Replacing the old method of sticky-back lift tickets and metal wickets, RFID cards are reloadable, reusable slope access cards that allow guests to go straight to the slopes after initial pickup and are stored in the guests’ ski jacket or pants. These cards contain a unique microchip that will store the guests’ transaction profile for quicker repurchase in the future.
In addition, this RFID system will be integrated with Appalachian’s ski & snowboard rental operation to also give guests a faster, more streamlined paperless rental process.
RFID cards will also be used for exclusive access to the Appal Jam Terrain Park through the new “Highline” slope entrance. The cards will be automatically read when you approach our new slope access gates at the entrance to the slopes. These access gates will open as soon as the pass is validated, no need to hassle to show your ticket or barcode to a lift attendant every run!
RFID cards can be reused, and additional days of skiing can be loaded on to these from our online purchase platform at any time.
Offered Resort President Brad Moretz, “Our new RFID slope access and equipment rental system combines very nicely with our online timeslot reservation system to give our families the fastest and easiest straight-to the-snow experience possible. Our slopeside RFID access also gives everyone a better value by creating your own session that doesn’t start until you step onto the snow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.