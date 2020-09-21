The Gallery of the Ashe Arts Center presents "Metamorphosis Continued." This colorful exhibit includes various types of media. The exhibit will be on display through Oct. 3.
The participating artists include: Theresa Early Curd, Kat Leahey, Priscilla Popper, Linda Dease Smith, Annie Stone and LaMae Strange. These six artists came together as a group in 2008 through workshops based on the book The Artist’s Way by Julia Cameron.
Bound by the love of art and inspired by creative thinking and ideas, the women have met twice a month for eleven years. They support and encourage each other through dialog, workshops and retreats. The experiences and lifestyles of the group are diverse which stimulates growth.
Fiber art, photography, oil, acrylic, collage and mixed media reflect the varied interests and skills of the group. As a group, they have exhibited Blowing Rock Art and History Museum, Macon Arts Alliance, Macon, Georgia, West Jefferson Public Library, Todd Mercantile and the Ashe Arts Center. As individuals the artists have participated in many exhibits and shows both locally and regionally.
The Ashe Arts Center hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ashe Arts Center will abide by the CDC recommended guidelines. There are disposable masks and hand sanitizer available for visitors and the staff will be wearing masks. We ask all visitors to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The Ashe County Arts Council appreciates the support of patrons and visitors during the Covid-19 pandemic. For more information please call (336) 846-2787 or email at info@ashecountyarts.org.
