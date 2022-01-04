Saloon Studios Live has recently announced their summer of 2022 line-up. Plan ahead for these incredible event opportunities.
On Saturday, May 7, Shoot To Thrill All Girl AC/DC Tribute and “Tres Cerveza” ZZ Top Tribute start off the Summer Concert Series, followed by Greats like The Marshall Tucker Band, The Outlaws, Bad Co. Experience, ZoSo, The Wildflowers, The Fortunate Sons, The Kentucky Headhunters, and Rumours. The Grand Finale- Mountain Music Festival will feature Mostley Crue, Shoot to Thrill, Tres Cerveza and many more.
Lots of exciting new updates are coming to the Saloon Studios Concert Venue experience. Saloon Studios Live thinks community members will be very pleased.
Stay tuned and the Saloon looks forward to seeing people there in 2022.
