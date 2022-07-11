JEFFERSON — Mark your calendar for July 22 and 23 for the 51st Annual Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention at Ashe Park in Jefferson. Enjoy a Friday night concert, competition, food, fun and more.
Volunteer coordinator, Rebecca Williams, said, “We could always use more volunteers for the convention. It is a wonderful community event and there are many ways to be involved.”
There are volunteer opportunities with registration backstage, gate ticketing, camping registration and more.
The convention will feature a Friday night concert with Nobody’s Business and the High County Ramblers — both local bands that feature local musicians. Concert tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or at the gate. Food will be available next to the Blevins Shelter and plenty of parking.
Saturday is competition day starting at noon with the youth competition, the afternoon will bring adult individual competitors and the band will start at 7 p.m. Saturday tickets are $10 with a special combo ticket of $15 for both days. All registration for competition will be onsite on Saturday. Registration and competition schedule at www.ashecountyarts.org under special events. Or, visit the Ashe County Bluegrass and Old-Time Fiddlers Convention Facebook page.
“Community involvement with local sponsors, vendors, Farm Life Museum and more, along with great music creates a true community event that highlights and supports local traditional music,” Williams said.
