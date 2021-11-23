Join Santa and your friends on Friday, November 26, as the holiday season is kicked off in West Jefferson. The West Jefferson Community Partnership will host the annual West Jefferson tree lighting in the Backstreet Park. Mayor Tom Hartman will welcome the crowd and will ceremoniously light the town’s tree.
Santa’s elves, Frosty the Snowman, and Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer, will be on hand to welcome Santa as he makes his first Ashe County appearance when his pre-Christmas “sleigh”, an antique fire truck, arrives at 5:25 p.m., a highly anticipated event for young and old alike. He will stroll through the park, asking who’s been naughty and nice.
“Local band Those 3 Guys will provide Christmas music during this free event. Band members Chris Miller (bass guitar), Tony Shelton (guitar and congos), and Kevin Little (keyboard) attended the old Northwest Ashe High School and have performed together off and on for many years.
COVID-19 precautions are encouraged but not required. However, for the safety of the little ones, Santa has decided it will be safer to walk through the park and chat instead of sitting down to talk with the kids about their wish lists. He’s very hopeful that he can return to his usual manner in 2022 of chatting with kids while seated.
Join Santa, the elves, Frosty, Rudolph and the West Jefferson Community Partnership Friday, November 26, 5 p.m., in the Backstreet Park to await the arrival of the Santa in Ashe County.
