LANSING — When recent homeschool graduate Gabe Young was presented with his senior project, he knew he wanted to do something special to give back to the community that raised him. After growing up in Ashe County, he wanted to utilize the incredible scenery, open space and accessibility of the Lansing Creeper Trail Park. With the help of his parents Chris and Bailey Young, he threw together the Mountain Warrior Renaissance Faire.
The faire was set in motion in early March and quickly peaked the interest of both locals and tourists. Merchants and vendors from across the state reached out and secured their spot for Ashe’s first renaissance faire. After months of planning and promotion, the faire finally arrived on Saturday, Aug. 13.
“The first annual Mountain Warrior Renaissance Faire in the beautiful historic Creeper Trail Park was a dream come true for us,” said Bailey Young.
With 68 vendors, the faire spread out across the park. Live music, good eats, medieval attire, handmade trinkets and goods, axe throwing, sword battles and more encompassed the event, leaving faire-goers with the spirit of the good old days.
Thousands of people gathered in the park for the faire, many local and many from out of town. According to Young, she said she hopes that it will only grow in the coming years.
Vendors set up their tents and got started right away, bringing smiles to the faces of the coming warriors and knights. Characters of all kinds were scattered throughout the event with many dressing in medieval attire while others channeled their inner fairy.
“We are overwhelmed with the love and support we were shown for our first event,” Young said. “The community and beyond came out in full force and we couldn’t have asked for better weather or a more picturesque setting. “
Young said her family couldn’t have done it without their main task force: Gabe Young, CEO/Founder, Chris Young, Sound and Logistics, Charlie Adams, Game Facilitator and Ciara Rash, Community Liaison.
“We have so many people to thank — The Town of Lansing for allowing us to show off their beautiful park and facilities, our 68 amazing merchants with their incredible wares and delicious food, our wonderful entertainers and actors, our staff and volunteers, and of course, all of our faire-goers,” said Young. “We are so grateful for each and every hand that helped make this event possible. We hope it was a splendid day of merriment for all. See you next year.”
The faire is set to grow in the coming years and the Young’s, merchants and those who were involved invite everyone to come back.
For updates, photos and more, visit the Mountain Warrior Renaissance Faire page on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/907603073251839.
