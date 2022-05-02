WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County High School Theatre Department will present “The Marriage of Figaro” on May 6 — 7 at 7 p.m. in the ACHS auditorium.
“Sensual gaiety is at the heart of this comic masterpiece, which continues the merry tale of the little barber of Seville, a shrewd and clever common man who uses his wits to overcome his superiors who would suppress him. The story is pure romance; the lovers must surmount the many obstacles planted by their more powerful enemies. Figaro’s wit and high good humor are a match for all,” reads the play’s description.
The cast list is as follows:
- Count Almaviva — Bradin Farmer
- The Countess — Maddy May
- Figaro — Trent Trivette
- Suzanne — Olivia Glover
- Antonio — Henry Aguilar
- Fanchette — Victoria Young
- Cherubin — Jordan Eller
- Bartholo — Caleb Johnson
- Marceline — Olivia Little
- Bazile — Brandon Bautista
- Don Gusman Brid’Oison — Eriberto Ledezma Crescencio
- Doublehand — Isaiah Neaves
- Grippe-Soleil — Tommy Graybeal
- A Young Shepherdess — Berkley Gibbs
- The Court — Jennifer Barrientos-Sanchez, Sarah Brandt, Kaitlynn Cox, Chloe Denny, Nadilyn Eason, Yamil Jimenez-Resendiz and Athena Seagle
- Stage Managers — Kale Miller and Gabriel Fogger
Donations will be accepted at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.