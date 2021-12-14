WARRENSVILLE — The Ashe County Middle School bands and chorus put on a concert filled with Holiday cheer on Dec. 13.
The “Beginning to Sound a Lot Like Christmas” concert held performances by the seventh and eighth grade bands and choruses along with soloist performances.
Band Director Melodie Sallie said she was happy to finally have an in-person concert.
“Due to the pandemic, this is the first concert we’ve been able to have in person,” said Sallie. “Our bands and chorus have been working hard to put on this show for the community.”
Pieces for the night included “Ode to Joy” and “Jingle Bells” from the seventh grade band, “Jingle Jumble” and “First Christmas March” from the eighth grade band, solo performances from chorus and band students and “Christmas in 90 Seconds,” “A Solfege Christmas” and “Peace on This Silent Night” from the chorus.
