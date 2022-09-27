WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council and Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents the duo Alison de Groot and Tatiana Hargreaves at the Ashe Civic Center on Friday Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves create a sound that is adventurous, masterful, and original, as they expand on the eccentricities of old songs, while never losing sight of what makes them endure.
Traditional music is not static; it shifts with the times, uncovering new meanings in old words, new ways of talking about the communal pathways that led us to where we are today. For master musicians Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves, traditional banjo and fiddle music is a way to interpret our uncertain times, to draw artistic inspiration and power from the sources of meaning in their lives. History, family, literature, live performance, and environmental instability all manifest in the sounds, feelings, and sensations that permeate their music.
Individually they are both leaders in the young generation of roots musicians, de Groot being known for intricate clawhammer banjo work with Bruce Molsky, and Hargreaves bringing powerhouse fiddling to the stage with Laurie Lewis and David Rawlings in addition to teaching bluegrass fiddle at UNC-Chapel Hill. Their 2022 sophomore album, Hurricane Clarice is a direct infusion of centuries of matrilineal folk wisdom, a fiery breath of apocalyptic energy.
Since 1994 Mountain Home Music had promoted, supported and presented musicians, dancers, storytellers, poets and more of the culturally rich Appalachian region. In recent years exploring many genres of music to provide interesting and entertaining events for everyone. The recent partnership with the Ashe County Arts Council and the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson brings these exciting programs to new audiences.
The concert has reserved seating at the Ashe Civic Center are available for purchase at www.ashecountyarts. Tickets are $16 adults and $5.00 students with fees and taxes added at checkout. Tickets are available at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will also be available starting at 6:30 in the lobby. Auditorium doors open at 7 and concert starts at 7:30. For more information please call (336) 846-2787 or email info@ashecountyarts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.