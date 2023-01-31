BOONE - The 3 Redneck Tenors will take center stage at the historic Appalachian Theatre of the High Country for their debut performance in Boone on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the venue’s Live @AppTheatre concert series.
The 3 Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the tenor genre with their musical comedy featuring classically trained veteran artists described as “the Blue Collar Comedy Tour goes to Carnegie Hall” — down home laughs with big city music!
It has been said that if Larry the Cable Guy, Il Divo and Mrs. Doubtfire had a baby, that child would be The 3 Redneck Tenors.
Written by opera-veteran Matthew Lord with music arranged by award-winning composer Craig Bohmler, and starring Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Frugé, the 3 Redneck Tenors were top finalists on “America’s Got Talent” and have been thrilling audiences since 2006.
Creator and writer of The 3 Redneck Tenors, Matthew Lord, is a native of California. He is recognized as a versatile performing artist whose stage work is consistently praised for its naturalness, intensity and commitment.
Lord has performed with almost every major opera house in the U.S., and made his New York Metropolitan Opera debut in January 2004 in “Boris Godunov,” and also performed in Andrew Lloyd Weber’s “Phantom of the Opera” as Piangi in the Hamburg Germany production. He is a graduate of the prestigious Julliard Opera Center.
Blake Davidson is an award-winning singer who has performed all over the world, and whose range of experience includes opera, symphony, and musical theatre. He has been presented in solo concerts at NYU, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and the Tokyo Opera House. Mr. Davidson has sung with the Anchorage Opera and the Dallas Opera and is a featured soloist on the Dallas Symphony’s Christmas CD. Early in his career he was seen off-Broadway at 2nd Stage and as the ringmaster for the Shrine Circus.
Jonathan Frugé holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music Performance and his Master of Music in Vocal Performance from Texas Tech University. His credits include choral performances and soloist appearances at Carnegie Hall with the New York City Chamber Orchestra, Walt Disney Concert Hall, among many others. Before joining 3 Redneck Tenors, Frugé was a highly sought-after stage performer having over 20 leading roles to his credit including Colonel Pickering in “My Fair Lady, Jinx in “Forever Plaid,” plus three original premieres and four regional tours.
Tickets for this concert are reserved seating priced at $35 each, plus fees and tax. Events, days, dates, times, performers and prices are subject to change without notice.
For tickets and more information, visit www.apptheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.